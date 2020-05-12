BUFFALO, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff David Taylor said a man accused of breaking into a home and firing shots at a woman in a Tuesday morning home invasion was found dead outside the home when deputies arrived.
According to the sheriff, around 12:07 a.m. a report of shots fired came in for a home on Main Street.
Taylor said deputies arrived to find a man lying in the front yard on top of a weapon. EMS was unable to revive the man, who Taylor said was later identified as Victor De Andre Tiwo Hair, 27.
Taylor said a woman, a man, and two small children were in the home when Hair reportedly kicked in the door brandishing a gun.
Two children were on the couch at the time and the woman began running toward the bedroom, when Taylor said Hair pursued her and started firing his gun.
The man in the bedroom returned fire, striking Hair, who then ran out of the house and collapsed.
The female then gathered her children and fled to a neighbor's house, Taylor said.
Taylor said Tuesday morning's incident stemmed from a domestic violence call from May 10, in which deputies had filed warrants for domestic violence and assault and battery third degree against Hair.
"After gathering all the information on the case it was taken to Assistant Solicitor John Anthony who reviewed the case," Taylor said. "It was determined that Antwan Booker had been invited to the house and had the right to be in the home and what he did was in self-defense."
