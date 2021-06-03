BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Sheriff Chuck Wright held a presser on the 14th anniversary of Crystal Bradshaw's unsolved homicide case asking the community to come forward with information.
Sheriff Wright said after 14 years, deputies are still looking to find out what happened to Crystal Bradshaw on June 3, 2007 after she was found burned and beaten to death in her Boiling Springs home.
Wright said there is a person of interest but deputies are not sure how they are connected at this time.
The sheriff's office will now be offering a $25,000 cash reward for information on what happened the night Crystal was killed.
Wright mentioned that there is a billboard along Boiling Springs Road with information as well as a traffic sign along the road as well.
Anyone with information is asked to call Diane Lestage with the SCSO at 864-503-4556.
