GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said on Thursday that one of the county’s most wanted suspects was behind bars.
Mueller said Jacob Anthony Phillips, 29, was wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear in a larceny case.
Mueller said Phillips faces four new charges as well, including burglary and larceny for a March 8 incident and possession of a firearm by a felon after a deputy saw Phillips shoot a gun from inside a car on Carroll Estate Road in Gaffney.
Phillips was also featured on FOX Carolina's Most Wanted segment on April 3.
