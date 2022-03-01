UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Union County Sheriff Jeff Bailey said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday night.
Bailey said they responded to the lower parking lot at South Hills Sports Complex. When they arrived, deputies found the one man who'd been shot at least once. The victim was treated at the scene and then airlifted to Spartanburg for further medical attention. The victim's condition is currently unknown.
According to Bailey, the suspect(s) left the area before deputies arrived. They have an idea who the suspects may be. However, their investigation is still ongoing. At this time, deputies believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
