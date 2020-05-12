Buffalo, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, Union County Sheriff David Taylor says a home invasion type situation has left one person dead in Buffalo.
According to the sheriff, around 12:07 a.m. a report of shots fired came in for a home on Main Street.
Details of the shooting are still vague, but Sheriff Taylor says at the time of the shooting, four people were present. He also confirmed at least one person has died. It's unclear if that person is someone who lived in the home or not.
The sheriff's office says there are no suspects in the shooting. Deputies are still investigating at this time.
