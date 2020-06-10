UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Union County Dispatch has confirmed crews responded to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon.
While details remain limited, dispatchers say the call came in around 1:40 p.m. along South 7th Street in the Lockhart area.
According to sheriff David Taylor, the gunshot victim is in critical condition as of writing, and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Taylor also told us deputies were chasing the suspect and have set up a perimeter near River Road and Old Ferry Road, where he says witnesses reported seeing the suspect. He also tells us bloodhounds are being used to track the suspect down.
During a quick update on scene, Taylor said the shooting unfolded during a meeting between the suspect and the victim, who he said are acquaintances. At some point, Taylor says the shooting happened. He also noted an elderly woman was present and during the incident was pushed down to the ground. She was taken to a hospital for treatment for bruising.
Taylor notes the suspect does have family in the area.
Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.
