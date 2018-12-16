ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) Anderson County Sheriff McBride confirmed Sunday that one person was hospitalized after a stabbing Saturday night.
Sheriff McBride said a father stabbed his son at the Beaverdam Quick Stop on Beaverdam Road near Williamston.
The son was conscious and alert when EMS arrived, McBride says. He was transported to the hospital.
The sheriff said the stabbing resulted from a domestic dispute between father and son.
The father was taken into custody, but no charges were filed. Neither son nor father wished to press charges.
