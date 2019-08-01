Oconee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the Oconee County Sheriff was joined by officials from several federal and local law enforcement agencies to announce multiple arrests have been made after a two-and-a-half year-long drug investigation.
According to Sheriff Mike Crenshaw, the investigation led to the arrest of eight men and warrants for a ninth man who is still wanted at this time.
Deputies say in January of 2017 an investigation began after they received an initial complaint about the sale of cocaine in the area. Deputies say with the help of the Seneca Police the investigation led to several people, expanding their investigation.
During the course of the two-and-a-half year investigation, called "The Promoter", deputies say that the group of individuals arrested are believed to be responsible for trafficking approximately 61 kilos of cocaine into the Upstate estimated to be valued at nearly $6.1 million.
Sheriff Crenshaw says the drugs were trafficked to communities in Oconee, Pickens, Anderson, and Greenville Counties.
The sheriff's office says the name of the investigation stemmed from some of the defendants working as promoters in the music industry, helping musicians find venues, promote albums and songs that were being released.
Deputies arrested the following individuals:
- Justin Dimon Alexander of Seneca, SC
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine greater than 400 grams, 5 charges of distribution of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful carry of a firearm.
- Eugene Malik Boyd of Piedmont, SC
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine greater than 400 grams, 2 charges of trafficking cocaine greater than 400 grams
- Mussie Gersus Haile of Atlanta, GA
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine greater than 400 grams, trafficking cocaine greater than 400 grams
- James Sebastian Hunter of Seneca, SC
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine greater than 400 grams, 3 charges of distribution of cocaine
- Quantavious Hivar Keels of Easley, SC
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine greater than 400 grams, 3 charges of trafficking cocaine 10-28 grams, trafficking cocaine 28-100 grams, distribution of marijuana.
- Undre Bias Randolph of Seneca, SC
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine greater than 400 grams, 3 charges of distribution of crack cocaine
- Andrew Rafael Ruiz of Six Mile, SC
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine greater than 400 grams, distribution of cocaine, distribution of marijuana, trafficking cocaine 10-28 grams, possession of a schedule 2 substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Jordan Thomson of Clemson, SC
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine greater than 400 grams, distribution of cocaine, distribution of marijuana, 2 charges of trafficking cocaine 10-28 grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of a stolen pistol, trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute of methamphetamine.
Sheriff Crenshaw says a ninth suspect, Trenton Michael Thomas from Seneca is still wanted by law enforcement on charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine greater than 400 grams, 5 charges of distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of marijuana.
Crenshaw is asking anyone with information on Thomas's whereabouts to contact the sheriff's office and reminds citizens they can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.
Deputies say over the course of the investigation, multiple agencies joined including the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, Clemson Police, SLED, DEA, Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the 10th Circuit Solicitor's Office and postal inspectors with the United States Postal Service.
Deputies say at this time the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could be forthcoming.
