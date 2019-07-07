STEPHENS COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Stephens County first responders say a person drowned Saturday evening on Lake Hartwell.
Sheriff Randy Shirley confirms to FOX Carolina first responders recovered a body from the water around 11:55 p.m. We're told divers and paramedics were on scene before being cleared out. The coroner's office, sheriff's office, and Georgia DNR also responding.
Further details were not immediately available, but as new developments arise we will provide updates. Stay tuned for more from FOX Carolina.
