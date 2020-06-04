CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County sheriff Steve Mueller is addressing a photo of an arrest made by one of his office's deputies that has circulated on social media.
In the photo making rounds, a Cherokee County deputy is seen with his foot on a suspect, who is laying down on his stomach the ground. The angle does not show exactly where the deputy's foot is, but a screen capture from another deputy's body-worn camera show the deputy's foot is on the subject's back and part of the suspect's arm.
Mueller says a review of the photo making rounds on social media confirm the arrest happened on May 9, 2020 around 12:40 p.m. along Wilkinsville Highway and East Junior High Road. According to Mueller, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Thomas Joseph Meldzuk of Gaffney, had been reported to be involved in a hit-and-run collision nearby. Mueller says Melzduk was threatening citizens nearby the scene of the disabled vehicle.
Mueller says deputies who first responded found Meldzuk very intoxicated, and detained Meldzuk in handcuffs without incident. He was placed into the front seat of a patrol vehicle to await the arrival of SCHP for investigation, but Mueller says Meldzuk became belligerent, striking his head against communications equipment inside the vehicle. At that point, deputies report they removed him from the car and asked him to sit on the ground in front of it.
Another patrol vehicle was summoned as it had a prisoner transport system equipped, but during this time CCSO says Meldzuk continued to act out and refused to comply. Deputies say they took him to the ground while he kept kicking in their direction, and had to use ankle cuffs and another set of cuffs to restrain Meldzuk.
Mueller emphasized that at no time did deputies use a hog-tie device, also known as a Ripp/Hobble device, as claimed on social media posts. Mueller also said deputies never placed a foot on Meldzuk's head or neck during the arrest.
Meldzuk was charged by both CCSO and SCHP. CCSO charged him with threatening the life of a public official, while SCHP charged him for DUI 1st offense, hit and run with minor personal injury, driving under suspension second offense, open container, and failing to report striking fixtures on a highway.
"We clearly understand the climate in our community and our nation in regard to law enforcement and the tactics law enforcement use during an arrest," Mueller said in a news release. "First, let me say clearly this incident should not even remotely be compared to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. That incident was repulsive and should have never resulted in the loss of a human life. As your Sheriff, I want to clearly get out in front of this incident and share information that provides some contect and much needed clarity in regards to the picture circulating on social media. The posting of that picture has allowed people to write or share false and inaccurate information. Our goal is to be transparent and share facts and relevant information with our community to avoid persons posting or sharing false narratives on social media."
Mueller promises an internal review of the arrest is underway, and that CCSO will contact SLED if any laws have been violated to allow for an independent investigation.
