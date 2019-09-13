HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Hart County deputies executed a major meth bust Thursday, but the size of the haul is just as alarming as how the drugs were transported.
Sheriff Mike Cleveland tells FOX Carolina that 19-year-old Arturo Gonzalez was booked by his deputies and the DEA for receiving 48 pounds of meth from Mexico via a delivery service. He says this isn't Gonzalez' first rodeo with meth, and that this wasn't the first the shipment to the man's home in Hart County, which was listed under a false name.
But what makes this case stand out is how the meth was delivered.
Cleveland says the meth was cast into candle molds, and made to look like genuine candles with a light coat of paint and wax. The candle shapes included characters and scenes from the Nativity of Jesus Christ, other holiday-themed molds, and patriotic-themed creations.
Cleveland says the candles looked like nice, high-quality wax when they were seized, and notes the street value of the drugs was placed at around $900,000.
Cleveland said the package had been mailed from Mexico, but got seized by the DEA along the way.
Instead, the DEA worked with the sheriff's office to use a fake delivery truck to empty the now-empty packages to Gonzalez' address.
Cleveland also noted a similar shipment popped up in nearby Stephens County months ago.
