LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Laurens County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a break in suspect, who was caught on surveillance footage, breaking and entering vehicles at the Lakeside County Club, according to a press release.
According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Department, the break ins happened around 3 a.m. on December 9. Deputies say several vehicles at the country club off Highway 76 were broken into,
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information on the incident. If you have any information related to the suspect pictured, please contact Laurens County CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).
