SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the gunman who killed nine co-workers at a California rail yard had 12 guns and 22,000 rounds of ammunition at his home that he set on fire. Officials said Friday that the shooter, Samuel James Cassidy, had coordinated a fire at his house to coincide with the violence Wednesday at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose. The Santa Clara County sheriff’s office said in a news release that a search of Cassidy’s home also turned up multiple cans of gasoline and suspected Molotov cocktails.
