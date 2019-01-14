POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Polk County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the suspect who died following a standoff at the Polk County Law Enforcement Facility.
Polk County Sheriff Tim Wright said Camden Owen McWhirter had been arrested on Big Level Road was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.
Upon entering the secure parking lot of the sheriff's office just before 5 a.m., Wright said McWhirter revealed he had a weapon.
A standoff began and officials began negotiating with McWhirter to try and get him to surrender the weapon.
Wright said the situation ultimately ended when McWhirter took his owen life.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were assisting with a situation at the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Major Frank Stout with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said that his SWAT team and armored rescue vehicle were on scene in the town of Columbus.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department, Polk County Emergency Management, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tryon Police Department.
“Working together like that, it means the world, especially in a situation like this. You’re all working together for a peaceful solution," Sheriff Wright said of the assistance other agencies gave to his deputies.
The NC State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent review of the incident.
