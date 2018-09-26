JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County Sheriff David Taylor said deputies are searching for a man who fled after breaking into a woman's home and attacking her on Hickory Ridge Road in the Jonesville area Wednesday afternoon.
Taylor said the 911 call came in just after 2:30 p.m.
Taylor said the suspect wanted to get in the 74-year-old victim's home but she wouldn't let him.
The man then busted the window out of the door and broke in. He struck the victim in the head with a porcelain statue and knocked her out.
The victim's husband, Leroy Sanders, found her bleeding from the head when he arrived home.
Sanders didn't understand why anyone would attack his wife.
"It makes me feel mad! She's 74 years old," he told FOX Carolina. "Why would anybody mess with her?"
Taylor said the victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration to the head.
K-9 teams were searching the area for a male suspect and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Helicopter was called to assist in the search.
Taylor says this isn't the end of their efforts, and they won't stop until they have the suspect behind bars.
"We take it very seriously," said Taylor. "We take it personal. We'll do all we can to find who committed this crime."
On Thursday, Taylor released a better description of the suspect.
He said the suspect was
wearing blue jeans and a shirt with horizontal stripes, but the victim was uncertain of the colors. The suspect had short black hair and had a blue bandana across his face.
Taylor asks anyone who saw anyone fitting this description in the Jonesville area Wednesday to call Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800 or the sheriff's office at 864-429-1612.
