GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man suspected of driving under the influence and a child killed after a chase with Greenville County deputies have been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Aaliyah King, 7, was a back seat passenger in a SUV that was hit head-on by a sedan that crossed into oncoming traffic while driving northbound on White Horse Road Monday night, according to Coroner Park Evans.
According to Sheriff Hobart Lewis, deputies initially stopped Aydin Adil Oglu-Mammadov, 35, when they noticed his muffler dragging on the road under his sedan and causing sparks. After speaking with Oglu-Mammadov, deputies believed he was driving under the influence of something.
Oglu-Mammadov was asked to put the car in park and to not go anywhere, according to the sheriff. Instead, body cam footage shows the suspect take off from the officer running red lights and taking a right on to White Horse Road.
Dash cam footage show the deputy heading down White Horse Road but not driving behind the suspect. The deputy waited to see which way Oglu-Mammadov was going before putting his patrol car in pursuit.
The footage shows the deputy's car arriving to the scene where Oglu-Mammadov he collided with an SUV. The deputy immediately gets out, call for EMS, and gives CPR to the 7-year-old.
We're told grandmother, her grandson, and her grandson's friend, Aaliyah King, were all in the SUV and each taken to the hospital with injuries. Aliyah sadly passed when she arrived at the hospital.
Oglu-Mammadov was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.
