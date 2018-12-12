STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies wrecked Tuesday after hitting a patch of black ice in the Starr area.
The crash happened on Highway 81 South and Cummings Springs Road around 6:30 a.m.
The deputy reportedly struck some black ice while driving a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria. The vehicle lost control, hit a curb, slid down an embankment, and came to rest against two trees.
The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.