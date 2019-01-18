Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have charged a woman multiple crimes.
Deputies say on Thursday, January 17, Kasey Elaine Grindstaff, 30, of Marion, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a public officer.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy stopped a car on Catawba Avenue in Old Fort because it did not have a license plate. Deputies said while they were talking to the driver, Grindstaff, who was a passenger, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
A short chase ensued, at which time the suspect threw down her purse and a revolver fell out. Deputies say they discovered a second gun while checking the pocketbook.
Grindstaff was apprehended nearby and taken into custody.
