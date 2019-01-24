GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies were injured in a scuffle with a suspect driving a stolen car Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said they found the stolen car on Piedmont Highway near the intersection of SC 86.
The suspect reportedly fought with deputies and injured two of them before taking into custody, according to Lt. Jimmy Bolt.
Bolt said the deputies were taken to the hospital and that their injuries were not life-threatening.
Deputies have not yet released the suspect's name or charges.
