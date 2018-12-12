LEBANON, IN (FOX Carolina) – An Indiana sheriff’s office is remembering the families of fallen officers across the country this Christmas season.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office put up a Blue Christmas tree with an ornament for each officer killed in the US this year.
There are 137 blue bulbs on the tree, each with a fallen officer’s name, rank, department, and end of watch.
Click here to see a photo gallery of the tree and ornaments.
The ornaments include the names of South Carolinas officers as well. Florence police Sergeant Terrance Carraway and Deputy Farrah Turner of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are featured on the tree. They lost their lives after the October 3 ambush attack in Florence County that injured five other officers as they were trying to serve a search warrant.
