Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday August 8, deputies with the Union County Jail say four people have been charged with trying to smuggle contraband into the Union County Jail.
According to the sheriff's office, a bottle of medicated shampoo was dropped off at the detention center for an inmate, but when the jail's nurse inspected the bottle, she discovered two bags of what was believed to be marijuana and three bags of what was presumably tobacco.
The sheriff's office says after listening to phone calls between Harold Sinclair and his girlfriend Keyaira Smith, Chandler Gatliff and Keyaira Smith and Eric Fleming and another woman, they determined these individuals were working together to smuggle in the contraband found in the shampoo bottle.
According to deputies, Smith told Sinclair in one phone call, and Gatliff in another, that she was sending in two green and three brown. Deputies say this coded description was consistent in matching the marijuana and tobacco they found.
The deputies say they further uncovered that the woman who dropped off the shampoo bottle would meet Keyaira Smith at a predetermined location to pick up the shampoo bottle and deliver it to the jail.
Deputies say Sinclair, Smith, Gatliff and Fleming have all been charged with furnishing contraband to inmate in municipal jail.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the case and say other charges could come upon completion of the investigation.
