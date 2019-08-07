GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the agency’s Internal Affairs Division investigation cleared the deputy who shot a man inside a Simpsonville home back in June.
The IA investigation found that the deputy did not violate any GCSO policies, a spokesman said Wednesday.
The shooting happened on June 13 at a home on Eastcrest Drive.
Deputies were dispatched to the home after receiving an alert that a panic alarm had been triggered and contact could not be made with the homeowner.
When the deputy arrived, the sheriff’s office said he shot the 62-year-old homeowner through a front window after noticing the man was armed.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
GCSO said the deputy remains on administrative duty at this time.
