Jayme Closs

Jayme Closs, 13, is pictured in this undated photo.

 Barron County Sheriff's Office

BARRON COUNTY, WI (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Barron County Sheriff's Department in Wisconsin say 13-year-old Jayme Closs, missing since October 2018, has been found alive.

According to a Facebook post from the department on Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff's Department in Wisconsin indicated they found Closs alive.

BCSD says a suspect was taken into custody regarding the case, but BCSD says they have no details due to the fluid and active nature of the investigation. BCSD also says they have federal and state support in the investigation.

Closs went missing in October after both of her parents were found shot to death at their home in Barron, Wisconsin.

Previous coverage of the Jayme Closs case follows:

