Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Laurens County man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a chase and jumped into Lake Greenwood to evade capture.
On Wednesday, deputies say they received a call for service at Mansfield Campground near Lake Greenwood in Cross hill because someone was using the shower facilities without permission.
According to the sheriff's office, complainants provided the tag number for the vehicle at the campground, which deputies discovered belonged to a stolen vehicle out of Greenwood.
Deputies located the vehicle on Highway 39 after they say it had fled the scene. When they tried to stop the vehicle, they say the driver refused to stop which led deputies to disable the vehicle, ending the vehicle pursuit at a bridge on Todd Quarter Road in Waterloo.
Deputies say the suspect, identified as Jerry James Brown, jumped off the bridge and into Lake Greenwood.
Deputies say they kept Brown in their sight and ordered him out of the water, which according to the sheriff's office, he refused. DNR was called to respond to the scene, but before they arrived, deputies say a citizen allowed them to use their boat to apprehend Brown, who they say was taken into custody without further incident.
After EMS treated Brown for being in the water for an extended period of time, deputies say he was take to the Johnson Detention Center where he was booked for failure to stop for a blue light, receiving stolen goods, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and driving under suspension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.