McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies have arrested and charged a man with possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was identified as Casey Carlton Whitesides.
Deputies say on Sunday January 27, a citizen reported that a man was trying to steal a 2016 Freightliner mixing truck on Vein Mountain Road.
Deputies say they arrived on scene and spotted Whitesides jumping from the truck and running away. Deputies say they tracked Whitesides into some nearby woods and arrested him.
Whitesides is being currently held in the McDowell County Detention Center.
