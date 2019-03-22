GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that two dispatchers were reprimanded for mishandling a 911 call about a deadly dog attack back in February.
On Feb. 21, investigators said Nancy Cherryl Burgess-Dismuke, 52, died after suffering “multiple, extremely severe” dog bites to her arms, which resulted in rapid blood loss.
She was attacked on Yale Street.
Deputies said at the time that neighbors were able to get the victim away from the dogs and called 911.
On Friday, deputies said the dispatchers who took the call transferred the callers to Animal Control instead of EMS
Both dispatchers have since been suspended for three days.
Below is the sheriff’s office's full statement on the matter:
It is the goal of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to deliver paramount service to the citizens of our county while protecting the lives and property of those we serve. Unfortunately, an incident that did not meet our standards was brought to our attention involving communication between a member of the community calling 911 and the communications specialists handling the call. The incident occurred on February 21st and involved two communications specialists, fielding a call for service regarding a lady being attacked by dogs. After hearing the recording of the 911 call, an internal investigation was initiated due to a concern that the dispatchers violated communications policy by transferring the caller to animal control rather than to EMS. At the conclusion of the internal investigation, the dispatchers, who have served the community as dispatchers for over a decade, both received a 3-day suspension for violating GCSO Rules and Regulations: Conduct Towards the Public, Communications Standard Operational Policies and Procedures (Assisting First Responders) and Communications Standard Operational Policies and Procedures (Animal Nuisance Calls). We are confident that the action taken has provides appropriate resolution to this issue, and reinforces that the actions by those working at this agency must meet the high standards set forth in our policy and procedures.
