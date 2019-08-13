PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of firing a gun at deputies during a chase was taken into custody Tuesday morning.
It began around 11:15 a.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a gray Hyundai sedan on River Road near I-85. The license plate of the Hyundai was listed as stolen.
Deputies said the driver, Christopher Lewallen, failed to stop and led deputies on a chase. That chase ended on Iler Street near Anderson Road when deputies utilized a tire-deflation device.
A K-9 was used to take Lewallen into custody. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, deputies said.
The sheriff’s office said Lewallen had fired shots at deputies during the chase. The gun was recovered and determined to be stolen. So was the Hyundai and the license plate.
A passenger in the car, Monica Craigo, as also arrested.
Deputies said charges are pending against both suspects.
This was the second chase in the Upstate Tuesday during which shots were fired at law enforcement officers.
The first was in Greenville.
