Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged Leonard Patrick Ramsey Jr with possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest.
Deputies say around 1:15 a.m. they attempted to stop a Volkswagen at the intersection of Tatertown Loop and U.S. 221 for multiple traffic violations.
According to deputies, Ramsey sped up, leading the deputies on a pursuit from U.S. 221 South to Pinnacle Church Road to Pinnacle Heights, where he then attempted to flee on foot.
Deputies say they chased Hicks and captured him before he made it to the woods.
Deputies say an investigation into the Volkswagen revealed it had been stolen from Hickory.
