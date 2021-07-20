SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Council has unanimously approved the sheriff’s office request to apply for a federal grand that will aid in buying new equipment for the dive team.
The Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) is specifically for law enforcement. It would be for approximately $85,000.
“Some of the stuff we have now is over ten years old, mostly the dive equipment; we’re talking about wetsuits… simple things like that,” Captain Mark Barry of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said. “Along with the grant we would also have sonar for our boats. The ponds and lakes in Spartanburg county… once you get down to two or three feet, it’s really dark.”
Barry told FOX Carolina most of the dive team equipment had been donated or purchased through forfeiture funds through the sheriff’s office.
Diving in Spartanburg County isn’t unusual. Just last month there were two drownings in the Pacolet River. This time of year, divers remain on high alert because anything can happen while many people are choosing to spend more time on the water.
Rescue missions aren’t the only thing the dive teams pursue.
“We may be diving for stolen property, we may be diving for a weapon that was used in a violent crime,” Barry said. “Their main jobs are other things. They may not get a call in one week but they may get three calls within a month.”
SCSO won’t know until this fall if the grant will be awarded.
