ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said a deputy suffered some minor injuries Monday after he was involved in a short vehicle chase and foot pursuit.
The deputy slid down a hill and got a few cuts and scrapes on his arms.
“He’s good and was treated roadside,” said ACSO spokesman JT Foster.
The suspect was captured and taken to the hospital after deputies said he collapsed.
The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, will be charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, and another traffic violation.
