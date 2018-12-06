PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Sheriff Chad McBride said a man is in the hospital after opening fire at deputies Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Lebby Street.
McBride said deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check on a man after a domestic dispute was reported.
When the deputy knocked on the door, McBride said the man inside came to the door with a gun and shot at the deputy.
The deputy then returned fire and struck the man, who McBride said backed into the house and continued to fire, but the deputy was able to take cover.
Addition deputies arrived and the suspect surrendered his weapon, but McBride said the man began fighting deputies again once he was unarmed.
The man was eventually taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment.
The deputy was not hurt but McBride said he is a "little shaken up."
SLED was called out to investigate the shooting.
FOX Carolina is on scene to gather more information. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.