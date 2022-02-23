RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - A driver has been charged after leading deputies in North Carolina. on a chase that went over state lines into South Carolina, according to Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis.
Sheriff Francis said the before the chase, deputies were trying to pull over a red sedan but the driver failed to stop. Deputies then began a pursuit with the sedan that continued over state lines into Spartanburg County.
Troopers with the driver in the sedan crashed on Old Furnace Road near Brianna Drive just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Sheriff Francis said the driver and one other passenger in the sedan were taken into custody following the crash.
The driver, Matthew Lesense Page, 35, is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a fugitive from justice warrant.
Sheriff Francis said Page's charges in Rutherfordton County will include felony flee to elude, reckless driving and resist delay obstruct.
We are working to learn more on the passenger's identity and charges.
