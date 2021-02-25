GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that remains found on Wednesday have been confirmed to be those of Falon Michelle Cooksey, a woman who had been missing for more than two years.
Cooksey was reported missing after she disappeared on June 11, 2018 in Gaffney.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said human skeletal remains were found on Wednesday around noon that were later confirmed as Cooksey's remains. The remains were found in a wooded area along Matthew Drive in Gaffney, near an area that deputies had searched numerous times before. Mueller said the area was near where Cooksey's phone was last used, and where other remnants of her clothing had been found in previous searches.
"This outcome is now what law enforcement or the family wanted," Mueller said.
Coroner Dennis Fowler said teeth in a jawbone found at the scene were used to make the confirmation based on dental records, as well as other evidence found at the scene, including financial transaction cards. Fowler said a full forensic exam would be performed, but foul play is not suspected.
Mueller said investigators believe Cooksey died within a few days of her disappearance at her own hands.
Mueller said investigators have spent thousands of hours searching for Cooksey across multiple counties in South Carolina and North Carolina.
Jamie Cooksey, Falon's cousin, said the family was in still in shock after the discovery. They had been hoping for a better outcome, and even after nearly three years of waiting, Jamie said learning that Cooksey had died was still just as painful for the family.
"At least she can finally be laid to rest," Jamie said.
PREVIOUSLY: #FindFalon: A two-year search for missing Upstate woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.