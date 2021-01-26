Orangeburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has arrested one teen and is searching for another connected to the slaying of a South Carolina teacher in mid-December.
According to the sheriff's office, on the night of December 14, deputies arrived to a home on Myers Road in Orangeburg County for a shooting that turned out to be fatal.
Deputies say 49-year-old Karl Williams, a popular school teacher, was shot and killed when he answered a knock at the door to his home.
Deputies have now charged 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr., with murder in relation to Williams' death.
“I’m proud to say that we have made an arrest in this case,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a video statement to the public. “Charged in this case is Aloysius Green…Aloysius is in jail as I speak, the place that he needs to be.”
Sheriff Ravenell said Green was already in custody following an attempted murder, unrelated to Williams' shooting, that happened last Wednesday.
“This individual apparently thinks there’s no consequences for shooting at people,” the sheriff said. “We’re about to take him to school.”
A second suspect, 18-year-old Calik Guinyard, of Lexington County, is also being sought in connection to Williams' shooting death. Deputies say he too is charged with murder in the case.
To view the sheriff's full statement on this arrest and case, click here.
Anyone with information on Guinyard's whereabouts is asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC
