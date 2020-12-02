RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has died following a deputy involved shooting that took place on Tuesday.
According to Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis, deputies were attempting to serve felony warrants on a convicted felon around 4:15 p.m. at a home on Edisto Drive off Highway 221, south of Rutherfordton.
The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Ethan Tyler Calton had warrants for his arrest for two counts of Felony Identity Theft; Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense; Felony First Degree Burglary; Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon; and, an Order for Arrest for Failure to Appear for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.
Deputies say while attempting to serve warrants, Calton presented a handgun and a struggle ensued. During this time, the sheriff's office tells us Calton was making threatening remarks towards deputies.
Sheriff Francis says it was at this time a deputy fired a single round, stopping the, "deadly, aggressive behavior of the suspect."
EMS was immediately requested, but the Calton died on scene.
The sheriff's office says the incident is currently under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
