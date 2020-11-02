COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina shot and wounded a man who opened fire on the officer before he could get out of his car while responding to a domestic violence call.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said 23-year-old Michael Dennis was shot in the arm Monday afternoon. The Richland County deputy was not hurt.
The sheriff says Dennis also tried to take a woman in the Columbia neighborhood hostage, but her husband and the deputy disarmed him.
The sheriff says the deputy fired back at Dennis through his windshield.
