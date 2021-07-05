OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Sheriff Clark from Pickens County Sheriff's Office announces that the search for the gunman who shot at deputies will start back tomorrow morning.
Earlier today, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they were continuing to search for the gunman along Martin School Rd.
Deputies are searching for Christopher Lee O'Donald, according to SLED.
Deputies said they tried to stop a Chevrolet Avalanche around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon on Highway 183 near Highway 130. The traffic stop was because of suspicious behavior in a Wells Fargo parking lot, according to deputies.
The pursuit eventually moved into Pickens County. O'Donald drove at excessive speeds, disregarded a stop sign and passed vehicles on a double yellow line, according to deputies.
During the pursuit, O'Donald stopped their vehicle and began to fire shots at deputies. The gunshots came from what appeared to be some form of a rifle, according to deputies. The gunfire disabled the deputy's vehicle, but nobody was harmed.
Deputies said they returned fire on the suspect, but they continued to flee.
Pickens County Deputies then went to the location and O'Donald ran to Jamison Road near Freedom Forest Drive. The Pickens County Sherriff's Office is currently searching for O'Donald.
Deputies said O'Donald is a white man wearing a dark shirt. He has facial hair and either black or brown hair, according to deputies.
SLED was requested to investigate the shots fired at deputies. The deputy will be placed on administrative leave while SLED investigates, per the Sheriff's Office policy.
No evidence shows that O'Donald was injured during the incident.
