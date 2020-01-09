HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) – Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Thursday morning crews were searching the water in Lake Hartwell for a missing boater.
Cleveland said a man from Illinois rented a boat from Hartwell Marina on Wednesday and never returned. The boat was later found anchored in the water, but no one was on board.
Officials feared the man was in the water and search efforts began in cold water. Cleveland said the water temperature was about 50 degrees Thursday morning.
A command center was setup at the Carter’s Ferry Boat Landing and Cleveland said search crews were using sonar and underwater cameras to search for the possible victim.
No divers have been sent in the water, but Cleveland said that could still happen as the search continues.
