JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Jackson County Sheriff Hall says at least 70 personnel members from four different departments have been out at the Lower Whitewater Falls, searching for a person who reportedly fell into the water Monday night.
Sheriff Hall says the call came in around 9:30 p.m. on May 4 in reference to a person who had possibly fallen from the falls. Crews searched until about 1:30 a.m., but had to suspend the search due to inclement weather.
The search resumed Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Sheriff Hall says details surrounding the incident are limited, but he said the individual was not at the falls alone.
Thus far, crews from Oconee County, Jackson County, Transylvania County and Henderson County have assisted in the search.
As the search continues, Sheriff Hall expressed how important it is to be cautious when hiking around the falls - especially now that more people will be outside as the country slowly reopens. He said to listen to the signs and other warnings posted around the area.
"We’re going to continue to search until hopefully we can bring some closure to this operation and for this family," Sheriff Hall said.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
City of Greer's larger parks will reopen on May 6 with limited use
SCDNR says if a bear is spotted in your neighborhood, take down your bird feeders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.