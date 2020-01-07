JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County sheriff said Tuesday the skeletal remains found in mid-December deep in the woods of union County have been identified as those of a woman who went missing in May 2019.
Sheriff David Taylor said the remains were found around 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 deep in a wooded area about 2.5 miles away from Jeffries Farm Road.
Crews from American Forest Management of Chester were planting pine trees in the area when they stumbled across the remains, the sheriff said.
"It's nothing but a skeleton," Taylor said of the remains.
Taylor described the location where the remains were found as "the middle of nowhere."
Deputies had to bring in equipment to cut a path in order for investigators to get down to the scene.
"We had to cut a road for part of it to get our vehicles down there," Taylor said.
On Jan. 7, Taylor said the remains had been positively identified as those of 34-year-old Jessica Nichole Ashmore.
Taylor said SLED released the findings of a DNA test Tuesday morning that found the skeletal remains were a 99.7 percent positive match to Ashmore's DNA.
Ashmore was last seen on May 19, 2019 walking away from her home. Family members reported her missing on May 25.
Taylor said the death appears to be "criminally suspicious."
"The only thing this does for this case is put an identity on the remains. This case is still being actively investigated," Taylor said Tuesday.
