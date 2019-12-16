JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County sheriff said a death investigation was underway Monday afternoon after skeletal remains were found.
Sheriff David Taylor said the remains were found around 2 p.m. deep in a wooded area about 2.5 miles away from Jeffries Farm Road.
Crews from American Forest Management of Chester were planting pine trees in the area when they stumbled across the remains, the sheriff said.
Taylor described the location where the remains were found as "the middle of nowhere."
Taylor said his office and the coroner are investigating and working to determine the person’s identity.
Coroner William Holcombe said an autopsy and DNA testing will be performed to help identify the deceased.
The cause and manner of death is not yet known.
No other details were immediately available.
