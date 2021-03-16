WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw confirmed on Tuesday that a former deputy who worked as a school resource officer was fired last week amid an ongoing investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.
Sheriff Crenshaw said John Towery was terminated on March 11. Towery had served as the SRO at Fair-Oak Elementary School. Towery joined the sheriff's office in 2012 and previously worked for Edisto Beach Police Department.
Crenshaw was able to disclose details on the DHS investigation but released this statement on the matter:
"I was contacted last Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security. They have been conducting an investigation for several months. A part of their investigation included John Towery. After being briefed on the facts of the case, we assisted in the investigation. I terminated John’s employment with our department last Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation so as you know, I can’t share specific details. I will share with you that based on what I know at this time, John’s involvement in this investigation occurred outside of our county and does not involve any citizens from our county nor any other employees of our department. The Sheriff’s Office embraces high standards of accountability in our mission statement. I hold our employees to the high standard that our citizens expects from law enforcement."
FOX Carolina has reached out to DHS to learn more about this investigation.
