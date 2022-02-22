LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A student is at the Department of Juvenile Justice after a loaded gun was found in a high school classroom, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's' Office.
We're told a relative of a student called Laurens District 55 High School in reference to a student possibly having a gun on school property.
Deputies said the student was immediately located class by the school resource officer and the loaded firearm was found in a bookbag and secured.
The Sheriff's Office said the student was secured and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
This investigation is ongoing.
“We continue to stress gun safety and the importance of securing weapons in homes at all times. I would like to remind everyone that any issues of school and student safety should be addressed with resource officers and school staff immediately," said Sheriff Don Reynolds.
