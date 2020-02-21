GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said Friday deputies have arrested a man accused of entering a family member's home and shooting a person multiple times.
The shooting happened along Old Georgia Highway near Seminole Trail.
The suspect fled before deputies arrived.
Mueller said bloodhounds and drone teams were out searching for the suspect when a member of the community spotted him and called in a tip.
"He was found soaking wet, so he must have gone through ha body of water. Not everyone is going to take a dip on a 40 degree day," Mueller said.
Mueller said deputies were still out searching for the gun used in the shooting.
The suspect's name and charges have not yet been released.
Mueller said the victim was taken to the hospital. The sheriff did not know that person's condition.
MORE NEWS - A record-breaking 105 US children have died from flu so far this season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.