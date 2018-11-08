Chesnee, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Chuck Wright said a suspect is in custody following an attempted shooting Thursday morning at Eggers Funeral Home in Chesnee.
It happened just after 9 a.m.
Wright said the suspect is a former employee who entered the funeral home before anyone else arrived, using a key he had access to as an employee. The suspect turned off the alarm and waited for other employees to enter.
Wright said the suspect had an AR-style rifle and tried to fire at the first employee who entered, but the gun malfunctioned.
"The gun jammed, thank God," Wright said.
Wright said took the suspect changed the magazine and fired another shot, which bounced off the floor and into the wall, missing the intended target.
The suspect did not tell deputies if he was targeting a specific person.
“This is nuts. I don’t know what’s going on with the guy, but something is," Wright said.
The sheriff said the gun's jamming was an example of God's intervention.
“This is just another way the good Lord looked out for someone who didn’t need to get hurt," Wright said.
He added, "If the gun didn’t jam, we’d have a totally different story here, today.”
Wright later identified the suspect as Gregory Scott Greene.
Lt. Kevin Bobo said in a news release that Green admitted his involvement when interviewed by investigators.
"From an interview with one of our investigators, the suspect said he has been disgruntled with the funeral home since his employment there was terminated last month," Bobo said. "He told our investigator today he got his nerve up to go back there for some sort of revenge and used a key he never relinquished to enter the back door and turn off the alarm."
Greene, 51, of Inman was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.
FOX Carolina spoke with Betty Eggers, the owner of the funeral home. Eggers said that the incident prompting the funeral home to call law enforcement involved a former employee.
Eggers, who would not go into details of what exactly happened, told FOX Carolina that she feels God intervened and said, "Thank God everyone is OK, and praise God no one was hurt."
Eggers said the suspect was for former employee who quit on his own.
Our crew on scene confirmed that forensics was investigating a truck belonging to the suspect in the parking lot.
The incident also prompted the lockdown of two Spartanburg County District 2 schools.
Adrian Acosta, spokesperson for District 2 confirmed that Chesnee High School and Chesnee Middle School were both on lock down while police responded, but the lock down was lifted after the suspect was in custody.
Acosta went on to say nothing happened at the high school or middle school, it was just a precautionary measure with the increased police presence in the area.
