Chesnee, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Chuck Wright said a suspect is in custody following an attempted shooting Thursday morning at Eggers Funeral Home in Chesnee.
It happened just after 9 a.m.
Wright said the suspect is a former employee who entered the funeral home before anyone else arrived, using a key he had access to as an employee. The suspect turned off the alarm and waited for other employees to enter.
Wright said the suspect had an AR-style rifle and tried to fire at the employees, but the gun misfired.
"He took the magazine out cleared it out and put it back in and shot again at a guy but somehow missed him," Wright said.
A spokesperson with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office tells us that the incident is over, and a suspect is in custody. Right now the public is not at risk.
FOX Carolina spoke with Betty Eggers, the owner of the funeral home. Eggers said that the incident prompting the funeral home to call law enforcement involved a former employee.
Eggers, who would not go into details of what exactly happened, told FOX Carolina that she feels God intervened and said, "Thank God everyone is OK, and praise God no one was hurt."
Eggers said the suspect was for former employee who quit on his own.
Deputies have not yet released the suspect's name and charges.
Our crew on scene confirmed that forensics was investigating a truck belonging to the suspect in the parking lot.
The incident also prompted the lockdown of two Spartanburg County District 2 schools.
Adrian Acosta, spokesperson for District 2 confirmed that Chesnee High School and Chesnee Middle School were both on lock down while police responded, but the lock down has already been lifted by 9:45 a.m.
Acosta went on to say nothing happened at the high school or middle school, it was just a precautionary measure with the increased police presence in the area.
We'll update when we have more information.
