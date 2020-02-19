Ellenboro, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County say they've charged a man involved in a standoff along Whispering Oaks Drive in Ellenboro Wednesday morning.
Sheriff Chris Francis says the suspect, 56-year-old Kent Shehan, was taken into custody unharmed around 5:38 a.m.
The sheriff says the initial call came in around 9:40 p.m. that Shehan had a gun and fired at his landlord around 9:55 p.m. Deputies arrived on scene at 10:01 p.m. at which time the standoff began.
Francis says deputies called out at least 12 times for shots fired, stating that during some of those times multiple shots were fired at deputies. Luckily, we're told no one was injured in the standoff, including the suspect.
Sheriff Francis says he does not believe his deputies ever returned fire during the standoff.
Deputies say at some point this morning tear gas was deployed and Shehan eventually surrendered himself to deputies.
Shehan has been officially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He is also facing two charged of discharging a firearm into an occupied property.
He is currently being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center under a $175,000 surety bond.
Law enforcement had closed New House Road near Main Street during the investigation.
Sheriff Chris Francis said he'd like to thank the following agencies for their assistance:
- Forest City Police Department
- Spindale Police Department
- Rutherfordton Police Department
- Lake Lure Police Department
- Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office
- Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
- N.C. Highway Patrol
