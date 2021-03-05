Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County say a woman is lucky to be alive after she had to escape not once, but twice from her boyfriend who they say attempted to kill her and then went on to start multiple fires in Spartanburg County.
On March 3, deputies with the sheriff's office were called to Spartanburg Regional after a victim arrived with multiple injuries to her face, head, neck and body.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim's boyfriend, Ray Michael Bradford, Jr., struck her with a lamp, a table leg, and his fists. Deputies say he continued to assault her by picking her up and slamming her down, kicking her multiple times and stomping on her neck. Deputies say the victim was able to break away and fled to Cleveland Park, but Bradford caught up to her and began the assault again.
During the second assault, deputies say Bradford drug the victim towards the pond at Cleveland Park telling her he was going to end her life. The victim was able to escape Bradford's grasp once more and ran to a neighbor's home for help. Once inside the neighbor's house, they called 911.
A short time later, Hilltop Fire Department was dispatched to the home on Cleveland Park Drive where the initial assault took place. Officials say the home was in flames when they arrived but no one was inside the home.
While investigators were on scene at North Cleveland Park Drive, officers with the Spartanburg Police Department were in route to a residence in their jurisdiction just under a mile away on Pierpoint Avenue also involving Bradford. Deputies tell us when officers arrived at the home, they discovered a vehicle on fire at the residence. While first responders and law enforcement were at the home on Pierpoint Avenue they were made aware of another vehicle fire, this time on Hillside Drive. Deputies soon learned that this vehicle belonged to the mother of Bradford's girlfriend.
Deputies began canvassing the area and located Bradford walking down Highway 221 near Mapletree Lane. We're told they surrounded Bradford who was holding two bottles they believed contained gasoline. Deputies say Bradford opened the bottles to keep deputies away. Once a K-9 officer arrived on scene, deputies say Bradford surrendered without further incident.
On Friday, Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference saying the moment Bradford threatened deputies with the gasoline, they were within their rights to fire, but they didn't, instead bringing the confrontation to a peaceful conclusion. Wright praised his deputies for taking Bradford into custody and said he was grateful that no one's life was lost in the incident.
"We could have had to take someone's life. I'm thanking the good Lord above right now, that we didn't have to do that. But I'm thankful that Mr. Bradford, Jr. didn't get hurt."
According to the sheriff's office, Bradford confessed to the assault of his live-in girlfriend, setting the home on North Cleveland Park Drive on fire, vandalizing and setting the car on fire on Pierpoint Avenue and setting the car on fire along Hillside Drive.
Investigators say Bradford's action were fueled by the government keeping his $600 stimulus check due to his failure to pay child support. Deputies say Bradford wanted to get even with those who had hurt him in the past, and had he not been stopped, he would have continued his actions.
Bradford was charged by both Spartanburg County and Spartanburg City with attempted murder, three counts of arson, and malicious injury to personal property. He faced a judge on Thursday afternoon and was denied bond on all of his charges.
