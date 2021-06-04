ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that death of a man found on May 31 near Parker Rd. has been ruled a homicide.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a scene in Enoree at 5:34 p.m. in reference to a body that had been discovered.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 21-year-old Travis Scott McCall Jr. of Enoree.
On Friday, Sheriff Chuck Wright identified the suspect as Timothy Joseph McKinney. He was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder.
Deputies also mentioned that the homicide investigation led to another unrelated case from February. On Feb. 20, Woodruff police responded to a fire along Buncombe Street. After investigating, McKinney was named the suspect who started the fire at the home, which later was found out to be McKinney's ex-girlfriend's home. McKinney 2nd degree arson for the fire in Woodruff.
In the presser, Sheriff Wright said as of right now, the investigation of the fire at 22 Reeves Street in Enoree remains as an active investigation.
More news: SCSO: Six catalytic converters were reported as stolen on Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.