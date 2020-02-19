Ellenboro, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County have confirmed they are involved in a standoff along Whispering Oaks Drive in Ellenboro.
We first learned of the standoff around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
Sheriff Chris Francis confirms that shots have been fired at deputies but tells us no one has been injured up to this point.
Law enforcement has New House Road near Main Street shutdown for the investigation.
We have a crew on scene who reports the roads are closed about a mile away from the actual standoff. We'll update as more information becomes available.
